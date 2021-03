It’s Us Against Them In Amazon’s Terrifying New Black Horror Series

Like many of the Black horror projects before it — think Get Out , Lovecraft Country, Bad Hair, Antebellum, and Candyman — the Amazon series will highlight the monstrous nature of racism and anti-Blackness by positioning it parallel to other paranormal and spooky phenomenon. Them is the dark brainchild of writer and producer Little Marvin, and his cast is comprised of a host of new faces. Newbies Ashley Thomas and Deborah Ayorinde star as Henry and Lucky Emory, and Shahadi Wright Joseph (Jordan Peele's Us) plays their daughter alongside child actress Melody Hurd. Marvin will also serve as its executive producer, joined by Lena Waithe (Twenties, Queen & Slim), Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt.