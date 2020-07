Lena Waithe Just Raised The Bar For Onscreen Sex & Intimacy

In January, SAG-AFTRA announced the news that it had created a comprehensive guide to intimacy coordination and choreography to share with the industry in hopes that more productions would make room for the position on their respective sets. Intimacy coordinators are experts on the depiction of intimate moments onscreen; these certified individuals work with the cast and crew to make sure that everyone involved in the shooting of any kind of intimate scene is comfortable before, during, and after filming. They are trained to know the ins and outs of interpersonal relationships, the breadth of their knowledge spanning everything from basic cinematography to gender, racial, and sexual identity to acute trauma response.