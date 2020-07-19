Lena Waithe Just Raised The Bar For Onscreen Sex & Intimacy

What Waithe and Schachter hope to do with the program is to introduce people to the often overlooked field of intimacy coordination as well as create more opportunities for people of colour to work in these positions. As we know, representation matters, but it's not just who appears onscreen that's important. In the same way that we need to pull Hollywood's screenwriters, directors, producers, and crew members from a diverse pool of qualified professionals, the available selection of intimacy coordinators also has to be representative of the world we live in.