In case you missed it, you don’t have to wait until January 7 to catch the season premiere of The Chi. The new series, created by Chicago native and Emmy winner Lena Waithe, is available to stream on the Showtime app. But if you haven’t watched it yet, and aren’t sure what to expect, I’d like to be of some assistance. I, like Waithe, was born and raised on the Southside of the midwestern metropolis, and I found myself appreciating the show more because of this insider knowledge. To help make sure you don’t miss out on any of the series’ richness, let’s go over three important points about the city that will help you appreciate the show even more. Don’t worry, there are no major spoilers.