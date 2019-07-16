Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Chicago
Dedicated Feature
Lollapalooza Artists On The Future Of The Industry
by
Emma Banks
Dedicated Feature
Here's How Musicians Are Addressing Gender Inequality
by
Emma Banks
Dedicated Feature
Watch Lennon Stella & Other Female Artists Get Real About Claiming Their Power ...
by
Emma Banks
News
Kierra Coles Has Been Missing For 9 Months. Her Father Says Police Aren't Doing ...
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
More from Chicago
Chicago
Need Plans For This Weekend? Here's What To Do In Chicago
Marshall Bright
Jul 16, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Nike's New Campaign Showcases Some Pretty Inspiring People (& No, They're Not ...
Kelly Agnew
Dec 14, 2018
Food News
The Food Companies That Are Giving Back For Pride Month
Olivia Harrison
Jun 20, 2018
29Rooms
12 Can't Miss Chicago Hot Spots To Visit Post-29Rooms
by
Eliza Huber
Dedicated Feature
4 Graphic Beauty Looks Inspired By Chicago
(Paid Content) Chicago is often referred to as the Second City, but we say it’s about damn time that the midwestern city be recognized for its own acclai
by
Claire Fontanetta
29Rooms
Your Last Chance To See The 29Rooms "Turn It Into Art" Tour Will ...
Have you been following along with the 29Rooms Instagram since the “Turn It Into Art” tour launched in New York last September? Well, you'
by
Us
Work & Money
Keep The Receipts: A 29-Year-Old Woman Dating Post-Divorce
by
Judith Ohikuare
Money Diaries
A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $35,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they
by
You
TV Shows
What You Need To Know About Chicago Before Watching
The Chi
If you're not from Chicago, and don't know what to expect from The Chi, this might help.
by
Sesali Bowen
Money Diaries
A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $35,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they
by
You
TV Shows
What
Shameless
Still Gets Wrong About Chicago
The show is getting more than Chicago street names wrong.
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
We Need To Talk About
Shameless'
New Liam & His New School
Season 8 of Shameless gave me flashbacks to season 4 of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
by
Sesali Bowen
Music
Chance The Rapper Raps About Being A Dad In Emotional New Song
There are fewer things we love as much Chance the Rapper. His #BlackBoyJoy is palpable in all of his work. As Dad of the Decade, he totes his little prince
by
Meagan Fredette
Food News
Butterbeer Marshmallows Exist & They're The Most Magical Fall Swe...
This time of year, as the crispness of autumn sets into the air, it becomes even more tempting to blow off all your plans and instead opt for an evening in
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
3 Very Good Reasons To Visit Chicago Next
(Paid Content) There are plenty of reasons why Chicago is called America’s second city. It’s filled with great food (even beyond the deep-dish), breath
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Food News
This Reddit User Just Singlehandedly Brought Back A Cult-Favorite...
If you love a good story of hard work and determination getting someone exactly what they want, settle in because we just came across an good one. In Febru
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
The 10 Most Insta-Worthy Hotels In Chicago
by
Venus Wong
Food News
An Official Nutella Café Is About To Open In Chicago
Chicagoans have been lucking out lately with an onslaught of cheerful food news. First, it was announced that a four-story Starbucks Reserve Roastery, a.k.
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Starbucks Is Opening A 4-Story Roastery in Chicago
Last month, Starbucks announced that it was introducing whiskey-infused coffee, but there was a major catch. The barrel-aged beans and beverages are only a
by
Olivia Harrison
Chicago
Inspiring Career Advice From A Real-Life Alien Hunter
Lucianne Walkowicz, a female astrophysicist working on NASA's Kepler mission, has inspiring career advice for women entering male-dominated fields.
by
Caroline Stanley
Beauty
This Is Exactly What Lipstick Looks Like Under A Microscope
Talk about the beauty of science.
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
You Have To See This Video Of Kanye West Wearing Braces, Riding A...
Throughout the years, Kanye West has become an icon for many reasons — his songs, his family, his style, his attitude, and of course, his rapping skills.
by
Morgan Baila
New York
It’s Time To Stop Defining Ourselves By Our Careers
“For three years I struggled to find work within conservation or ecology – working a few short contracts, volunteering a lot and waitressing to keep my
by
Alice Sholl
Living
This Couple Got Married While Running A Marathon — No, REALLY
What an amazing day!!! #marathonwedding @ChiMarathon pic.twitter.com/rHQ7HxkOfT — Stephanie Reinhart (@kitchy7) October 12, 2015 Like many couples, S
by
Ally Hickson
Chicago
J-Lawr & Amy Schumer Boogie Atop A Piano During Billy Joel’...
First Taylor Swift, now Billy Joel. Apparently 2015 is the year that really famous pop stars bring other really famous celebrities onstage with them to per
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Chicago
The Lazy Girl’s Guide To Amazing Skin: Summer Edition
by
Melanie Rud Chadwick
Chicago
7 Cool Shops To Visit In Chicago This Weekend
by
Christina Perez
Chicago
Found! The Perfect Last-Minute Summer Getaway
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
7 Chicago Food Experts Reveal Their Fave Summer Eats (& More!)
There’s so much to love about Chicago summers, and tops among them is the food: The bounty of fresh fruits and veggies at farmers’ markets, the
by
Judy Sutton Taylor
Chicago
20+ Pics Of Pitchfork’s Most Inspiring Street Style Stars
by
Erin Donnelly
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted