3 Very Good Reasons To Visit Chicago Next

There are plenty of reasons why Chicago is called America’s second city. It’s filled with great food (even beyond the deep-dish), breathtaking art, sports teams everyone has an opinion on, and hefty potential for outdoor adventures. To get the true Chicago experience, though, we recommend finding a cool local who can navigate beyond the throngs of tourists and show you the real gems. That's why we called up lifestyle blogger Hallie Wilson and asked her to give us the insider's tour. Ride along in our Lincoln MKC to see architecture that horoscope readers will flip for, the best place to view the Bean without the bustle, and a bonsai garden that makes the terrariums we hung in our apartment look, well, a little sad. Ready to go?
Advertisement