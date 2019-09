They were married under an arch decorated with their own racing medals. After all, both Reinhart and Jockel have completed multiple marathons (three for the bride, and 12 for the groom). They toasted with Gatorade (as one does when completing a feat of athleticism and getting married at the same time) and after a four-minute ceremony, they left their friends and family in the dust."We wanted it to be short because we knew we'd want to take some photos and then we had 18 more miles to run," Reinhart said.The newlyweds finished their race and were met with a congratulatory gesture from officials: racing bibs that said “Bride” and “Groom,” which they wore for pictures. After it all, they only had 45 minutes to prepare for their reception.The only complaint from this athletic super couple?"The whole day was perfect, except we would've liked our time to be shorter, but we had to stop for photos along the way," Jockel told Today . Perhaps they'll improve their times when they run the Philadelphia Marathon in a few weeks — as husband and wife from start to finish.