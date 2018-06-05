4 Graphic Beauty Looks Inspired By Chicago

Chicago is often referred to as the Second City, but we say it’s about damn time that the midwestern city be recognized for its own acclaim. Read: its impressive sculptural skyscrapers that dot the skyline and its trendy neighborhoods like the West Loop, which has practically become a foodie mecca. If you haven’t been to the Windy City, you should probably get on that, stat.
To say that we’re in awe of the metropolis would be an understatement, which is why we partnered with Rimmel London to create four beauty looks inspired by it — from an over-the-top (in the best way possible) architectural take on the traditional cat-eye to a cutout lip look that’s far from basic. Think of these looks as beauty blueprints; sure, they might seem complicated and scary at first, but when you build it out, it all just comes together.
On Point
Inspired by the curvy lines of Cloud Gate (aka, The Bean), this sleek look blends shades of blue from Rimmel London Wonder Ombré Holographic Eyeliner in Super Nova Sky. To create it, first use the darker end of the double-sided pencil to line along each upper lashline — as if you were crafting an extended cat-eye. Next, using the same shade, swipe on your second wing directly above the first, only this time, arch the line up and above your crease. Then, fill in the shape with a medium-blue hue. Pro tip: For extra dimension, create an ombré effect by blending the lighter shade of your pencil near your inner corners.
Windswept
This splatter-paint look might not be realistic on most days (unless you’re en route to the city’s annual color run, ofc), but it sure is serving up some major inspo. Start by sweeping a green eyeshadow along your eyelids. Next, stipple on three complementary shades of your choice (we used a variety of Rimmel London Mono Eyeshadows) — applying them one at a time, from your browbones to your cheekbones. Pro tip: For a subtler, more whimsical look, try applying the three shades to your upper eyelids and browbones only.
Lip Lines
Reminiscent of the city skyline after hours, this look perfectly pairs a structured cutout lip with a simple eye. The key to pulling it off isn’t about the dark lipstick hue — it’s all about creating those dramatic points and peaks. First, using Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Pitch Black, create your cutouts by drawing a large X on your lips. Then, simply sweep on your lipstick as you normally would. Pro tip: If you’re having trouble creating precise points, dip an angled eyeliner brush in your lipstick formula and then try.
Structured Streaks
We're slightly obsessing over this architectural new take on the overdone cat-eye (sorry, not sorry). To create it, first take a felt-tip eyeliner (try Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner) and apply it to each upper lashline, extending the line slightly downward toward your ear. Then, swipe on five more tapered, lash-like lines — each one shorter than the next. Finish the look by lining your entire lower lashline and sweeping on a few coats of black mascara. Pro tip: Create as many — or as few — lines as you wish depending on how bold of a lewk you're going for.
