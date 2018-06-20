The Food Companies That Are Giving Back For Pride Month

It's June, which means it's the most colorful time of year, Pride Month. Many restaurants bars, and food companies are celebrating along with all of us by introducing rainbow-colored dishes, drinks, and treats. All these Pride-themed items look both festive and delicious, but what's even more impressive and exciting are the pledges many of these spots and brands have made to give back this Pride Month.
In addition to releasing limited edition Pride foods, the restaurants and food companies ahead are also donating to various LGBTQ+ organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, The Center, local Pride chapters, and many more. What a wonderful way to honor this special month.