The 10 Most Insta-Worthy Hotels In Chicago

Chicago is an impressive city on all fronts: The skyline is breathtaking; the pizza is top-notch; and the hotels are in a league of their own. Thanks to its rich history and vibrant arts scene, the Windy City has no shortage of creatively furnished accommodations that will trigger serious design envy — and a ton of social media likes.
Whether you're into quirky hostels or five-star suites with an unbeatable vantage of the city, Chi-Town has something just right for you. We've pulled together 10 of the most Instagram-ready stays in every budget and decor style. Now it's up to you to check out every one of them with your own eyes.