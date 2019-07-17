Kierra Coles Has Been Missing For 9 Months. Her Father Says Police Aren't Doing Enough.

The father of Kierra Coles, a 26-year-old postal worker who was three months pregnant when she went missing in Chicago in October 2018, is urging police to do more to help solve his daughter's case.
"I just want my baby to come home, along with my grandbaby that I never got to meet," Joseph Coles said at a news conference on Monday. Kierra Coles was due to give birth in April.
“Do I believe there is more the police should be doing? Yes. But they are telling me they are working on the case,” said the heartbroken father. “We’re getting to the point where they’re at a brick wall, they don’t have any more information. Right now, they have no more leads.”
Kierra Coles was last seen on October 2, 2018, when she was captured on surveillance camera in her work uniform walking past her car after leaving her apartment. At the time of her disappearance, the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which were working jointly on her case, suspected that foul play may be involved.
Reached by phone, the Chicago Police Department said they could not provide an update on the case. On Tuesday, the department said that there is still an active investigation, and that no one is in custody.
Joseph Coles said he believes his daughter is still alive and suggested she may be held captive in a vacant home. "Somebody knows something," he said. "If you've got any information, please come forward. I'm the father and I will not be going anywhere no time soon." He also speculated that the father of Kierra Coles' baby and his girlfriend may be involved in her disappearance; her mom and sister had rejected that theory.
The father has taken a very active role in the search for his daughter. “I have personally myself been in abandoned buildings, climbed, took boards off of doors, opened up garages,” he said. “Anywhere I thought they could hide a person, I have done it and I will continue to do it.”
A $49,500 reward — donated in part by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Kierra Coles’ union, the National Association of Letter Carriers — is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.
Kierra Coles is described as a 5'4", 125-pound Black woman with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium-brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.
“I believe that she is out there. It’s just a matter of time before we figure out where she is,” said Joseph Coles.
Anyone with information about Kierra Coles can call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
