On October 2, Kierra Coles, a Chicago postal worker, was captured on surveillance cameras in her work uniform walking past her car. Coles, 27, who is three months pregnant, has not been seen since. The Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are working jointly to solve her disappearance and suspect that foul play may be involved.
Coles’ mother, Karen Phillips, filed a missing person’s report on October 4, after not speaking with her daughter for two days, something she told the Chicago Tribune was out of character.
“I talk to her every day. I knew something was wrong. It’s just not like her," Phillips said.
Coles' purse and phone were found inside her car.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case. Coles’ union, the National Association of Letter Carriers is contributing an additional $3,500 to that amount.
Postal Employee Kierra Coles is reported missing and was last seen on October 2, 2018. If you have information regarding Kierra's whereabouts, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. There is a reward for up to $25,000. pic.twitter.com/uLdN8iEtNu— USPIS - Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) October 15, 2018
In an interview with WGCI 107.5 Radio Coles’ family denied speculation that her boyfriend might be involved in her disappearance and stated that they were in constant contact with the law enforcement agencies working the case.
Coles is described as s a 5'4", 125-pound Black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.
Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
