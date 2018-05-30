Have you been following along with the 29Rooms Instagram since the "Turn It Into Art" tour launched in New York last September? Well, you're in luck. There is one last chance to see the rooms from this tour IRL during our first-ever 29Rooms Chicago activation this July. Tickets are officially on sale. So get your crew together, pick your date, and buy tickets now.
"Turn It Into Art" taps into the transformative and healing power of creativity. Come experience Refinery29’s imaginative spirit through an interactive funhouse of style, culture, and creativity — brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums and powered by you! Create, play, and explore as you make your way through each of the individually curated rooms that are packed with magic and brimming with inspiration.
29Rooms Chicago will be open to the public for four days: July 26 through 29. Each day will have three sessions lasting three hours each. Sessions are: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $39.
Along with saving you from the guessing game of when to arrive, your ticket grants you up to three hours to create and explore the 29 rooms we’ve curated and built for discovery, social good, and impact. That’s plenty of time to let your imagination run wild and snap enough social inspiration to fill your feeds for days.
The event tends to sell out fast, so don't wait. Get your tickets ASAP because you're not going to want to miss this stop!
When: July 26 through 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 1522 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL
