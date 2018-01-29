In our series Keep The Receipts, we track the extravagant costs of everyday living, as well as the less-common expenses tied to other life moments.
Last month, we talked to a non-monogamous man in his early 30s who spent much more money on dating than he realized. Previously, we spoke to a woman who made a road trip out of her cross-country move.
This month, we talk to a 29-year-old woman who moved to Chicago on the spur of the moment after an unexpected divorce. As she revealed in her Money Diary, her cost of living changed dramatically after the separation — and so did her dating life.
Ahead, she talks about the often fraught dynamics of learning to date again in a brand new city.
