Keep The Receipts: The 30-Year-Old Photographer Moving From NYC To L.A.

"A little bit of both. I lost my job in Brooklyn in April, and after that happened, I was like, oh shit, what am I going to do? I spent the summer busting my ass working as a bartender and trying to get freelance work. I’d been wanting a change for a while, not because I don’t love New York, but because it felt like time to live in another city. It was a good opportunity to say, well, if I can bust my ass here and figure it out, I can bust my ass somewhere else. I’m going to be doing that regardless."