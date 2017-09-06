Keep The Receipts: The 26-Year-Old Woman Dating In NYC

A recent survey from Discover and Match Media Group showed that even though credit scores can be complicated figures, many daters today use them to make a number of judgments about others. Money, and how people manage it, can say a lot when it comes to romance.
In our first installment of a new Refinery29 series, Keep the Receipts, a 26-year-old guy dating in New York City told us how much money he spent dating over a month. Next up, a 26-year-old woman in NYC shared her dating expenses over a month. She met her matches on Tinder and Bumble — and had some pretty interesting ways of figuring out how to sort out payment on dates.
Read on to see what her month of dating was like.