Story from Work & Money

Keep The Receipts: The 26-Year-Old Woman Dating In NYC

Judith Ohikuare
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustration by Paula Volchok.
A recent survey from Discover and Match Media Group showed that even though credit scores can be complicated figures, many daters today use them to make a number of judgments about others. Money, and how people manage it, can say a lot when it comes to romance.
In our first installment of a new Refinery29 series, Keep the Receipts, a 26-year-old guy dating in New York City told us how much money he spent dating over a month. Next up, a 26-year-old woman in NYC shared her dating expenses over a month. She met her matches on Tinder and Bumble — and had some pretty interesting ways of figuring out how to sort out payment on dates.
Read on to see what her month of dating was like.
Interested in sharing your own month of receipts? Tell us at moneystories@refinery29.com.

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series