"I do so many studies with Match and we ask: What are you looking for in a partner? Over 98% of both men and women say, I want someone who respects me. Someone I can trust and confide in, someone who gives me enough time, and makes me laugh, and someone I find physically attractive," she says. "You have to pick the right moment for any kind of financial discussion — or any kind of sexual discussion, or any discussion of children. There's a right time for everything."