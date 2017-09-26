Chance The Rapper Raps About Being A Dad In Emotional New Song

There are fewer things we love as much Chance the Rapper. His #BlackBoyJoy is palpable in all of his work. As Dad of the Decade, he totes his little princess Kensli along everywhere — she's been to Chicago Bulls games and even met the Obamas.
The Chicago-based rapper debuted a new song on The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert, and it's an adorable ode to Kensli. Wearing his signature 3 hat, he performed a song that, according to Entertainment Weekly, he wrote over the weekend. The as-yet untitled song begins with a simple guitar part by Daniel Ceaser.
Chance's lyrics include references to fame and fatherhood, with him rapping that "you can't talk to a toddler/she just turned two/she don't need a diaper/she just needs a papa." And about that cap he always wears? He addresses that in the song: "my daughter barely recognizes me without the hat." Caeser's background vocals come in, giving the song an even more intimate feel, and he repeats "have a dream and never wake up." The fiercely independent rapper also raps that his Grammy statuette "hasn't come in the mail yet."
It's a really powerful song, but true to his style, it feels very soothing. Chance's approach has always been about a focus on his lyrical talent, rather than winding beats or booming bass. That his music is socially conscious and focuses on fatherhood proves that he's engaged with the world around him and sees music as his vehicle to affect change. This writer is from Chicago, and can personally attest to how beloved Chance is in his hometown. And the now the whole world is getting to see why. Father of the year material right here.
