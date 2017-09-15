Chance The Rapper Changed His Birthday To Match His Daughters & We're Tearing Up

Chance the Rapper is one of our favorite musicians, activists, and all-around dads. The fiercely independent musician has an adorable daughter named Kensli, who is the center of his universe. He's brought the cutie to a Chicago Bulls Game, shared how he combs her hair, and showed her off with the Obamas. Yes, those Obamas.
Today is little Kensli's second birthday (which makes her a Virgo). He posted a photo on Instagram commemorating the day, and joking that he's also now turning two since his "life really began with her." Kensli is wearing his signature "3" hat that he sports on the cover of Coloring Book, his Grammy-winning 2016 mixtape. To make this even cuter, Chance is also wearing the Mickey wizard hat from their June trip to Disneyland. Is raining all over your face yet?
Chance, who's name is Chancellor Bennett, is the living embodiment of #BlackBoyJoy. His little bebe routinely shows up on his social media, as he gives us a look into what fatherhood means to him. And to the Chicago-based rapper, it means letting her play with microphones while he plays drums in the background, pouting on the couch, and our personal favorite, eating her food "like a big girl!"
The Aries rapper recently celebrated his birthday in April with the most Chicago cake ever. The fondant confection was shaped like fried chicken and Mistic from local chain Harold's Chicken Shack. As someone who is from Chicago, I can attest to Harold's chicken being incredibly delicious. We can't wait for the inevitable videos of Chance taking Kensli to Harold's for the first time — after she finishes her favorite dance routine.
