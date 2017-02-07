Story from Celebrity Beauty

Chance The Rapper Tweeted The Cutest Thing About His Daughter’s Hair

Rachel Krause
Chance the Rapper blessed us with a new music video for his song, “Same Drugs,” on Facebook Live earlier today. And the blessings keep on rolling in — only this time, they come in the form of hair care advice. The artist's recent tweet, in which he adorably lists the four-step routine he follows to comb out his daughter’s hair without hurting her, might be our favorite yet.
His beauty hack? A blend of water, argan oil, and shea butter — all brushed through with a wide tooth comb. (But, it's gotta be really wide, you know?) Even better, there's more where that comes from: Chance, whose music is making major waves in the hip hop space right now, frequently takes a break from the spotlight to update his social media followers with the cutest updates about his baby.

My lil weirdo

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

My old lady.

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

?? now I can't stop ??????

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Clearly, Chance’s fatherhood skills are on point. And we’re pretty damn impressed by his hair-grooming know-how, too.
