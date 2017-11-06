With Sunday night’s eighth season premiere, something feels different about Shameless. It felt different in a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air season 4 kind of way. The Showtime series pulled a fast one on viewers by swapping out the actor for one of its well-known characters: Liam Gallagher. The difference is, well, noticeable. Liam already stood out from his five older siblings because he is — still inexplicably — the only Black Gallagher child among Frank’s (William H. Macy) brood. He is also one of the most beloved since his youth still protects him with a shield of innocence. This is the second time Liam has been recast, but swapping out twin actors Brandon and Brendan Sims with Christian Isaiah was kind of shocking to the system. There was no passage of time to explain the change, and Liam is way more vocal than he ever has been. Not to mention the fact that he’s at least 2 shades darker with a completely different hair texture. Let’s just say Twitter, especially Black Twitter, noticed.