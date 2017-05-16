Chicagoans have been lucking out lately with an onslaught of cheerful food news. First, it was announced that a four-story Starbucks Reserve Roastery, a.k.a. a coffee-lover’s dream theme park, would be opening up in 2019. Today, another food attraction was announced, and Chicago won’t have to wait long for this one. According to Eater, on May 31, an official Nutella Café will open in Chicago’s Millennium Park Plaza.
The café, which will be an ode to that iconic chocolate-hazelnut spread, is being opened by Ferrero, the Italian company responsible for blessing this world with Nutella. Though food items showcasing Nutella will be the highlight of the menu, the café will also offer savory options that don't include the sweet spread as an ingredient. You can explore the full menu here.
Nutella crepes and Nutella drizzled hot chocolates aren't the only ways the café is paying homage to hazelnuts and chocolate. A recent article from the Chicago Tribune explained that the café itself will be designed to remind you of a newly opened jar of Nutella. Specifically, customers will see rich brown accents dripping from the ceiling and hanging lights shaped like hazelnut flowers strung all over the café. Sounds like a lot of Instagram moments just waiting to happen.
Millennium Park Plaza, where the Nutella Café will opened, is located on Michigan Avenue on the East Side of the city. It's just across the Chicago River from the Magnificent Mile, home to great shopping and soon, Starbucks' Reserve Roastery. That means, that in 2019, a day trip to Chicago could include breakfast at the Nutella Café, followed by shopping until we nearly drop, then a afternoon caffeine-fix at the Roastery. Foodies, we have a lot to look forward to.
Of course, we won't have to wait to eat at the café. In fact, opening day seems like a perfect time to visit especially since the shop's first 400 customers will receive "special surprises," Eater reports. So, see y'all at 10 a.m. on May 31.
