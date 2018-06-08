12 Can't Miss Chicago Hot Spots To Visit Post-29Rooms

New York: check! California: check! 29Rooms, Refinery29’s annual style and culture pop-up, is officially done being strictly bi-coastal. For the first time since its launch in 2015, 29Rooms is heading to Chicago, home to Chance The Rapper, three different pizza styles, and the longest baseball curse of all time (Go Cubs!). From July 26th to the 29th, 29Rooms is bringing its Turn It Into Art tour to the Midwest. The tour, which is dedicated to celebrating creativity and imagination, uses sensory technology to bring the Refinery29 world to life. For only $39, Chicagoans (and tourists too!) can spend three glorious hours creating, exploring, and experiencing the last leg of the 29Rooms tour. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it!
To add to the excitement and give a little praise to our favorite Midwest metropolis, we’ve rounded up 12 of Chicago’s must-hit spots. From the trendy bars of the moment to decades-old hidden gems, this list has everything you need to experience the Second City the right way (according to our very own born and raised Chicagoan). So, once you’ve recovered from the full-sensory experience that is 29Rooms (and taken enough Instagram photos to last a lifetime), we suggest getting down to business checking off the spots on this list. Oh, and come hungry, this city calls for a big appetite.
When? July 26th - 29th, 2018
Where? 1522 W Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60642
