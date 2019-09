Blogger Amy Oyler from The Scientific Mom put her favorite lipsticks to the scientific test with the help of a powerful microscope and curious daughter. “I share a lot of my scientific explorations with my 11-year-old daughter, Katie, and it was actually her idea to do this," Oyler shared in an interview with Bustle . "I had just purchased a new microscope to replace my older lab scope, and she suggested we test it out by looking at some of my makeup under the lens. It turned out to be a brilliant suggestion, as we were both blown away by the beautiful array of colors, the bright crystal shapes, and the structure of the makeup we were seeing through the lens!"