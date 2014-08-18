Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Chicago Blogs
Beauty
You've Never Seen Lipstick Like This
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Best Chicago Blogs
Chicago
10 Up-&-Coming Chicago Blogs To Read NOW!
Rebecca Taras
Aug 18, 2014
Chicago
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Meet The Sassy Gal Behind Blog Pretty & Fun
Rebecca Taras
Jul 15, 2013
Chicago
Dining In Chicago Just Got Easier (Hope You're Hungry!)
Rebecca Taras
Jun 11, 2013
Chicago
2 Bloggers, 2 Ways: How To Transition Into Fall
We know, we know, it's not even August yet. But, as many beach days as there are left, fall fashions are starting to take over. One of the hardest parts
by
Seija Rankin
Chicago
This Is Probably The Funniest Blog In Chicago
Prepare to embark on the greatest Chicago-themed time-suck ever. So.Yeah.Duh. is a blog that gets us. The geniuses behind it understand what life in
by
Shani Silver
Beauty
Beauty Essentials From Beloved Local Bloggers
Chicago is filled with gorgeous gals, and when it comes to beauty routines, this city is doing something right. Still, maybe you don't always have the
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
3 Chicago Bloggers Tell You How To Look Like Ryan Gosling
The boys behind The Midwestyle are our friends, and if you need proof of that, click the link below. They've clearly got our best interests at heart
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Kate Spade Teams Up With A Chicago Blogger For A Night Of Steals
If your recent shopping has been focused on, well, not you, maybe it's time to regroup. Visit Kate Spade's Oak Street location on November 17, from 6 to
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Shop This Chi-Town Blogger's Star-Studded NYFW Look
This morning, as we made the rounds through countless stunning snaps from NYFW, we came across something unexpected and exciting. Local blogger Jena
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Bada-Bing! Two Local Style Bloggers Hit The Small Screen
We've been telling people how awesome Chicago is for, like, ever, but sometimes it's nice to just have proof. Today's proof comes in the form of a new
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Barneys Agrees With Us: Chicago's Got Hot Bloggers
As we mentioned last week, we've got some pretty hot dude bloggers in Chicago. One of our hotties, Max Wastler, makes another Web-worthy appearance this
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Chicago Blogger To Watch: The Possessionista
Photos courtesy of The Possessionista. How often have you stared at bad reality television shamelessly craving what the 15-minute fame whores are
by
Shani Silver
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted