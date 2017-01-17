These Close-Up Photos Of Glitter Makeup Are Totally Mesmerizing

Close-up photos can either be helpful, mesmerizing — or extremely cringe-worthy. (There are just some things that should never be seen in HD, you know?) And while we’re all about those gross, can't-look-away images, sometimes you stumble across a few that are much more appealing to the eye. Case in point: The latest pictures posted to Reddit’s MakeupAddiction page, which serve as a friendly reminder to why we’re so obsessed with beauty.
The post above was uploaded by Redditer KellybuMUA, who was inspired by a few gnarly, zoomed-in photos of dirty makeup brushes and decided to do the same with loose glitter pigments. Taking a few shades from the Anastasia Beverly Hills Self-Made Palette (which is now discontinued), the user snapped shots from varied angles and in different lighting. The resulting images look more like the surface of a super rare crystal — and is glittery enough to rival the Smithsonian gemstone exhibit. These macro shots are even more satisfying than those paint-mixing videos you can't stop watching on Instagram. And, during a stressful week like this, it's the hypnotizing pick-me-up we never knew we needed.
