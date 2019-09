These Close-Up Photos Of Glitter Makeup Are Totally Mesmerizing

The post above was uploaded by Redditer KellybuMUA , who was inspired by a few gnarly, zoomed-in photos of dirty makeup brushes and decided to do the same with loose glitter pigments. Taking a few shades from the Anastasia Beverly Hills Self-Made Palette (which is now discontinued), the user snapped shots from varied angles and in different lighting. The resulting images look more like the surface of a super rare crystal — and is glittery enough to rival the Smithsonian gemstone exhibit. These macro shots are even more satisfying than those paint-mixing videos you can't stop watching on Instagram. And, during a stressful week like this , it's the hypnotizing pick-me-up we never knew we needed.