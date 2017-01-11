At one point or another we’ve all realized we couldn’t remember the last time we cleaned our makeup brushes. Sure, it's been three
weeks months, but what does it matter, right? While we may not think much of it, close-up photos posted to Reddit’s MakeupAddiction page may have you rethinking your current wash schedule.
User GarlicPopTart employed the help of a powerful camera lens to capture these gnarly photos. What, exactly, are you looking at? “Powder Brush 3 Weeks After Use” the account user captioned the below photo. You can clearly see makeup buildup coating the brush strands — and the rest of the debris on the top and bottom photos? That's anyone's guess.
Though tedious and time consuming, keeping your brushes clean is an extremely important part of your makeup routine. Each tool is a hotbed for bacteria that can exacerbate skin problems and lead to breakouts. But it’s not all about safety. Having a regular cleansing routine keeps your favorite instruments feeling awesome against your face and leads to better, more precise application. Grab a cleansing pad, or this rad spin tool, and go to town on your brushes!
