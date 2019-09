weeks

At one point or another we’ve all realized we couldn’t remember the last time we cleaned our makeup brushes. Sure, it's been threemonths, but what does it matter, right? While we may not think much of it, close-up photos posted to Reddit’s MakeupAddiction page may have you rethinking your current wash schedule. User GarlicPopTart employed the help of a powerful camera lens to capture these gnarly photos. What, exactly, are you looking at? “Powder Brush 3 Weeks After Use” the account user captioned the below photo. You can clearly see makeup buildup coating the brush strands — and the rest of the debris on the top and bottom photos? That's anyone's guess.