This Electronic Tool Might Actually Make Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Fun

This tool is brilliant, in theory, and seeing the brushes go from covered in makeup to spotless in seconds is peak clean-freak satisfaction. It just looks so easy. Fast, too! But the idea of putting the pricier brushes in our collection through the ringer like that kind of gives us heart palpitations, so we asked celebrity makeup artist Edward Cruz for his two cents on the StylPro.



“I can see this working well, but would caution anyone that touches it,” Cruz says. His ground rules: Don’t let the brush touch the outer globe (or anything, for that matter) as it’s spinning, because it could tangle and mat the bristles, and definitely don’t keep it going for too long. “The glue that holds brushes [together] is meant to secure the bristles in a tapered form,” he explains. “The glue is strong, but pulling on it will loosen the brush bristles, and you'll eventually see the annoying shedding on your face when you apply your makeup.”



While the StylPro isn’t necessarily a recipe for disaster, it’s not the perfect solution to keeping makeup brushes clean and well-maintained, either. If you find one, let us know.

