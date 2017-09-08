Butterbeer Marshmallows Exist & They're The Most Magical Fall Sweet Treats

This time of year, as the crispness of autumn sets into the air, it becomes even more tempting to blow off all your plans and instead opt for an evening inside, curled up with a mug of hot cocoa and your worn copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — or whichever book in the series is your favorite because we know you have one. XO Marshmallow is well-aware of this urge, so the company just launched a new marshmallow flavor to help you enjoy your cool nights in even more. The new marshmallow brings the most delicious flavors from the Wizarding World right into your mug of hot chocolate or even straight out of the box and into your mouth. According to PopSugar, XO Marshmallow recently rolled out Butterbeer Marshmallows as its flavor of the month.
On the XO Marshmallow website, September's marshmallow flavor is described as being "a butterscotch and cream soda hybrid." The Butterbeer Marshmallows are of course inspired by Harry Potter's favorite drink, and to get the magical flavors from this fictional beverage in marshmallow form, XO Marshallow created a homemade Butterbeer sauce, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. With those spices, these marshmallows must taste perfectly of fall. If that sounds like something you and your besties might enjoy snacking on during your annual screening of all eight Harry Potter movies, you better place your order online right now, as the Butterbeer Marshmallows will only be available this month. A box of 12 cost just $7.95.
In addition to selling boxes of Butterbeer Marshmallows all September long, XO Marshmallow's Café + Wonderland in Chicago is now serving actual Butterbeer beverages. According to the brand's Instagram account, the drink is available frozen or hot. Plus, there, you can also order s'mores made with the special Butterbeer Marshmallows. With all these options, fall has never tasted more like a fantasy.
