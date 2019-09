Butterbeer Marshmallows Exist & They're The Most Magical Fall Sweet Treats

This time of year, as the crispness of autumn sets into the air, it becomes even more tempting to blow off all your plans and instead opt for an evening inside, curled up with a mug of hot cocoa and your worn copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — or whichever book in the series is your favorite because we know you have one. XO Marshmallow is well-aware of this urge, so the company just launched a new marshmallow flavor to help you enjoy your cool nights in even more. The new marshmallow brings the most delicious flavors from the Wizarding World right into your mug of hot chocolate or even straight out of the box and into your mouth. According to PopSugar , XO Marshmallow recently rolled out Butterbeer Marshmallows as its flavor of the month.