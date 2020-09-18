Let’s Talk About The Ending Of Antebellum

Still, despite all this heavy symbolism, Antebellum’s ending left me unsatisfied. Purely from a story perspective, it raises more questions than it answers. There are crowds of people waiting to enter this park, yet no one has ever leaked the secret of the real-life slaves being tortured there? I could believe an alternate scenario where everyone does know about this, and have chosen to remain inert. But the presence of the FBI, and the speed with which they shut things down, appears to negate that interpretation. More broadly, however, Antebellum’s biggest failure lies in the fact that in order to achieve this surprise ending, it foregoes the kind of character development that would have made it meaningful. What do we really know about Veronica after all this? Not nearly enough.

