Story from Entertainment

Don't Sleep On These Amazing Amazon Series

Syd Shaw
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
With a winning combination of premium stories and bingeable programs, streaming platforms are positioning themselves to be the future of television. And while Netflix is everywhere these days, Amazon Prime is giving the monolithic platform a run for its money with some of the best new shows this season.
From comedies to cop shows to historical dramas, Amazon has it all. The site has also been acquiring series from networks like BBC, bringing already successful shows to broader audiences. Series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mozart in the Jungle have even received the highest praise: multiple seasons and multiple award show wins. With new original shows like Good Omens and Carnival Row coming out this year, the obsession-worthy content is only getting started!
Advertisement
So don’t sleep on these original series— stay up all night binge-watching them instead.
1 of 10
The Boys (2019-Present)

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Boys is a dark comedy about superheroes that's already been renewed for a second season. Starring Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are so ubiquitous that they've become corrupt, so it's up to a group of regular humans to expose the truth.

Watch it on Amazon.
Related Stories
The Hottest Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime
The Best Shows On Hulu Right Now
What To Know About Netflix’s 2019 Original Series
2 of 10
The Widow (2019)

When you start The Widow, the next few hours of your TV-viewing life seem pretty obvious. You'll learn whether Kate Beckinsale's Georgia Wells is really a widow in the first place. Maybe she'll save her missing husband, Will Mason (Matthew Le Nevez). Maybe things will get intense.

Then, all of a sudden, you're watching Georgia fly by the seat of her pants through increasingly terrifying situations around western Africa, wondering how her ponytail stays so perfect as she's being shot at. The Widow is a wild, wild show with so many twists you'll never see coming.
Advertisement
3 of 10
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017- Present)

This comedy series follows Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), an ambitious 1950s housewife who takes up standup comedy. It's a funny, feminist tale, with plenty of raunchy humor. The show won multiple Emmys, and the highly-anticipated second season is coming out on December 5.

Read our review here.

Watch it on Amazon.
4 of 10
Homecoming (2018- Present)

This thriller stars Julia Roberts as a woman who works at the mysterious Homecoming facility, which helps veterans adjust to civilian life. The facility is under investigation, however, because it isn't entirely what it seems. The series is based on a popular podcast of the same name, and the first season was released on November 2.

Read our binge club here.

Watch it on Amazon.
5 of 10
The Romanoffs (2018)

The first season of this series came out October 12, and it's been taking family drama to new heights ever since. The Romanoffs is an anthology, following the descendants of the Romanoff family in their everyday lives. It comes from the creators of Mad Men, and the series' elegant influence really shows through.

Watch it on Amazon.
6 of 10
The Man In The High Castle (2015- Present)

This drama from Ridley Scott begins with a dark premise; what if the Allied Powers had lost WWII? The series follows different characters, including high ranking spies and members of the resistance, though a dystopian world. The Man in the High Castle has three seasons out now, the most recent on October 5th. It will be back for a fourth season.

Watch it on Amazon.
7 of 10
Sneaky Pete (2017- Present)

Sneaky Pete stars Giovanni Ribisi as an escaped convict and con man. To hide from a crime boss, he steals the identity of his cell mate, Pete. The series is produced by Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad. The darkly humorous crime drama currently has two seasons, with a third in the works.

Watch it on Amazon.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Forever (2018)

Maya Rudolph and the wonderfully weird Fred Armisen star as a young couple who have fallen into routine. Forever is a series with a secret— saying much more would spoil the plot— but the comedy revolves around the couple struggling to break free from the boredom of everyday life. The first season premiered on September 14.

Watch it on Amazon.
9 of 10
Bosch (2015- Present)

Bosch is proof that Amazon Prime can do cop shows as well as it does dramas. It is based on a series of Michael Connelly novels, and follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), an officer with a troubled past. The series was an early Amazon original, and has been a steady hit. The fifth season is expected sometime in 2019.

Watch it on Amazon.
10 of 10
Mozart in the Jungle (2014-2018)

Mozart in the Jungle follows the lives of classical musicians in New York City. For those who loved A Star Is Born, the story of a brash veteran conductor and an aspiring starlet is guaranteed to strike a chord. The comedic drama provides a thrilling mixture of romance, ambition, and music. The series ended recently, after four seasons.

Read our review here.

Watch it on Amazon.
Advertisement

More from Entertainment