Calling All Anglophiles: These Are The Best BBC Shows On Netflix

On September 23, 2018, over 10 million Brits tuned in to watch the season finale of the BBC drama Bodyguard. By then, the six-part TV show had launched a veritable phenomenon in Britain, mimicking the thrill of pre-streaming era TV-watching, when people actually picked apart the events of the last night's episode the following day. Bodyguard is the most-watched BBC show since Doctor Who's 2008 Christmas special.
Now, we Americans get to see what the craze was all about. Bodyguard lands on Netflix on October 24. Unlike the Brits, we can race through all of the gasp-worthy twists over the course of a weekend (or evening, if you're feeling ambitious). But when you're done watching Richard Madden stoically save lives with nary a tremble, you may sense a vacuum in your life. No more British accents coursing through your headphones. No more capable people, nobly doing their jobs. Essentially, no more BBC.
Advertisement
The vacuum doesn't have to last for long. After watching Bodyguard, retreat to one of the other BBC offerings on Netflix. These shows — many of them crime dramas – will provide that Bodyguard jolt.
1 of 12
2 of 12
Fawlty Towers (1975-1979)
If you ever find yourself in a living room with people of many different ages and taste preferences, fighting about what to watch on Netflix, you'll want to remember the show Fawlty Towers. This classic and zany British sitcom follows Basil Fawlty (John Cleese), the quirky (and incompetent) manager of a British hotel, and his many equally idiosyncratic employees. Fawlty Towers's blend of character humor and slapstick gags will appeal to a wide audience.
Watch It If You Like: Monty Python and all other varieties of goofy humor
If you ever find yourself in a living room with people of many different ages and taste preferences, fighting about what to watch on Netflix, you'll want to remember the show Fawlty Towers. This classic and zany British sitcom follows Basil Fawlty (John Cleese), the quirky (and incompetent) manager of a British hotel, and his many equally idiosyncratic employees. Fawlty Towers's blend of character humor and slapstick gags will appeal to a wide audience.
Watch It If You Like: Monty Python and all other varieties of goofy humor
Advertisement
3 of 12
The Office (2001-2003)
A warning: If you're a die-hard fan of the American Office, then the British original may bewilder you. Ricky Gervais' David Brent has none of Michael Scott's (Steve Carrell) sweetness and charm. He's arrogant, ego-centric, and misguided — but his awfulness is completely entertaining. The U.K. version of The Office is a quieter affair than its American counterpart, but its brand of understated and biting humor may appeal to you.
Watch It If You Like: Ricky Gervais' Golden Globe sets, Office Space
A warning: If you're a die-hard fan of the American Office, then the British original may bewilder you. Ricky Gervais' David Brent has none of Michael Scott's (Steve Carrell) sweetness and charm. He's arrogant, ego-centric, and misguided — but his awfulness is completely entertaining. The U.K. version of The Office is a quieter affair than its American counterpart, but its brand of understated and biting humor may appeal to you.
Watch It If You Like: Ricky Gervais' Golden Globe sets, Office Space
4 of 12
5 of 12
The Great British Baking Show (2010-present)
In a funk? Think you need a slice of cake to boost your mood? What you really need is a marathon of The Great British Baking Show, the kindest reality TV show ever. Even the description is idyllic: The best bakers (amateur, not professional) in Britain gather together under a tent and compete for the honor of Best Amateur Baker. After the show was moved from BBC to Channel4, its structure changed significantly: Judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins decided not to stay on. Netflix airs the BBC version.
Watch It If You Like: Any kind of cooking competition, as well as calming reality TV, like Terrace House
In a funk? Think you need a slice of cake to boost your mood? What you really need is a marathon of The Great British Baking Show, the kindest reality TV show ever. Even the description is idyllic: The best bakers (amateur, not professional) in Britain gather together under a tent and compete for the honor of Best Amateur Baker. After the show was moved from BBC to Channel4, its structure changed significantly: Judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins decided not to stay on. Netflix airs the BBC version.
Watch It If You Like: Any kind of cooking competition, as well as calming reality TV, like Terrace House
6 of 12
7 of 12
Luther (2010-present)
If you have a vague sense that the British are simply better at crime shows, then Luther might turn that inkling into an outright conviction. Idris Elba plays John Luther, a brilliant, work-obsessed police officer who loses himself in the darkness of his investigations. Luther's situation only gets worse when he becomes entangled with a self-professed sociopath (Ruth Wilson), who promises to give him an insight into the mind of a criminal.
Watch It If You Like: Gritty cop shows
If you have a vague sense that the British are simply better at crime shows, then Luther might turn that inkling into an outright conviction. Idris Elba plays John Luther, a brilliant, work-obsessed police officer who loses himself in the darkness of his investigations. Luther's situation only gets worse when he becomes entangled with a self-professed sociopath (Ruth Wilson), who promises to give him an insight into the mind of a criminal.
Watch It If You Like: Gritty cop shows
Advertisement
8 of 12
Broadchurch (2013-2017)
The body of 11-year-old Danny Latimer is found on the beach of the coastal town Broadchurch. No one from Broadchurch could fathom a crime like this happening until it does. Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), a Broadchurch local, is prepared to handle the investigation, and is dismayed to find that prickly Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) has been sent over to run the show. Someone in Broadchurch is responsible for the murder — but who? Watch as the tensions slowly strain deep bonds between family and friends.
Watch It If You Like: The Crown, so you can see Olivia Colman – aka the new Queen Elizabeth — in action, or if you like shows that examine how crimes affect communities, like Top of the Lake
The body of 11-year-old Danny Latimer is found on the beach of the coastal town Broadchurch. No one from Broadchurch could fathom a crime like this happening until it does. Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), a Broadchurch local, is prepared to handle the investigation, and is dismayed to find that prickly Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) has been sent over to run the show. Someone in Broadchurch is responsible for the murder — but who? Watch as the tensions slowly strain deep bonds between family and friends.
Watch It If You Like: The Crown, so you can see Olivia Colman – aka the new Queen Elizabeth — in action, or if you like shows that examine how crimes affect communities, like Top of the Lake
9 of 12
10 of 12
Shetland (2013-present)
The Shetland Islands are located about 100 miles off the British mainland. As Shetland proves, this isolated location makes for a fantastic setting for murder mysteries. Shetland makes for ideal weekend Friday Night and Chill watch. The first two seasons consist of multiple two-part mysteries, whereas the last season is a long-form mystery.
Watch It If You Like: Mystery shows like Sherlock or Midsomer Murders
The Shetland Islands are located about 100 miles off the British mainland. As Shetland proves, this isolated location makes for a fantastic setting for murder mysteries. Shetland makes for ideal weekend Friday Night and Chill watch. The first two seasons consist of multiple two-part mysteries, whereas the last season is a long-form mystery.
Watch It If You Like: Mystery shows like Sherlock or Midsomer Murders
11 of 12
Happy Valley (2014-present)
Don't judge a TV show by its title. Happy Valley is not a happy show. Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) is a police sergeant in West Yorkshire, a region in Northern England. In season 1, she deals with a grisly kidnapping case at work. At home, she faces the aftermath of her teenage daughter's suicide. Gruesome stuff, yes, but Happy Valley is incredibly well done.
Watch It If You Like: Happy Valley is a natural companion to Broadchurch, as both are crime shows about close-knit communities.
Don't judge a TV show by its title. Happy Valley is not a happy show. Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) is a police sergeant in West Yorkshire, a region in Northern England. In season 1, she deals with a grisly kidnapping case at work. At home, she faces the aftermath of her teenage daughter's suicide. Gruesome stuff, yes, but Happy Valley is incredibly well done.
Watch It If You Like: Happy Valley is a natural companion to Broadchurch, as both are crime shows about close-knit communities.
12 of 12
Advertisement