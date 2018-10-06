Amazon's Newest Series Is A Clever Take On Armageddon — & It Looks Like A Good Time

The end is nigh, and it will be soundtracked by Queen.
The first trailer for Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens dropped at New York Comic Con on Saturday. The highly anticipated series, based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, centers on two otherworldly beings determined to save the earth from Armageddon.
It sounds heavy, but rest assured: the trailer promises that the end of days is going to be a fun ride. Good Omens centers on the angel Aziraphale (a buttoned-up, white-haired Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (a sleazy, snake-eyed David Tennant). The pair has lived on Earth since the days of Adam and Eve and, as millennia passed, they developed a fondness for humanity. So when it’s time for the apocalypse — namely, when the 11-year-old Antichrist starts tapping into his chaotic power — they have a mutual desire to put a stop to it.
Advertisement
The trailer opens with Tennant’s Crowley in a phone booth, calling Sheen’s character. “Aziraphale, it’s me,” Tennant says in a low drawl. “We need to talk...about Armageddon.”
The dark comedy links up the unlikely friends in their quest to track down the Antichrist, guided by a book of prophecies through modern-day Britain. During a Comic Con panel, Gaiman said it took three decades and multiple failed movie attempts to adapt Good Omens for the screen, until Pratchett suggested Gaiman adapt it for television himself.
“He said, ‘You have to do this, because I don’t have long to live and I want to see it before the lights go out,’” Gaiman said, per The Hollywood Reporter. Pratchett actually died soon after, but Gaiman remained committed to the project: “So now it was a last request, and I’ve seen it through.”
Along with Sheen and Tennant, the cast is rounded out by heavy hitters including Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson. Frances McDormand also makes an appearance (at least, her voice does) as none other than God.
Good Omens is coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2019.
Advertisement