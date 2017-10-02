One Thing That Amazon Has That Netflix Doesn't: An Angel Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is an actor with a capital A. His roles in both television and film have varied widely: we all know Mad Men's aloof, intense Don Draper, but he's also played a grief robot in Marjorie Prime, a sports agent in Million Dollar Arm, and had a very brief but memorable comedic role as Kristen Wiig's sex companion in Bridesmaids.
Hamm next enterprise will see him in another fascinating role: an angel. The archangel Gabriel, specifically. According to Variety, he's just been tapped to joined the show Good Omens, which will be premiering on Amazon in 2019. Good Omens is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, which was published in 1990. It's also a comedy, which has us even more excited to see Ham flexing his comedic chops. Variety notes that Gabriel is described as "tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed," which sounds a lot like Hamm on an off day, if we're being honest.
This where his role gets interesting: in Christian lore, the archangel is a messenger and protector of countries. Gabriel is most known for prophesying the births of Jesus and Jon the Baptist. In the original Good Omens, celestial beings intercede to avoid the coming of the Antichrist, to hilarious and apocalyptic results. Gabriel has a small part in the story, but Gaiman says that this role will be expanded in the show. Which means we'll get to see lots of Hamm during the six-episode series.
In a statement, Gaiman described the show as being in the works for a while, as well as being a vehicle for exploring the angel characters further. "Once we had finished writing Good Omens, back in the dawn of prehistory, Terry Pratchett and I started plotting a sequel...When Good Omens was first published and was snapped up for the first time by Hollywood, Terry and I took joy in introducing our angels into the plot of a movie that was never made. So when, almost thirty years later, I started writing Good Omens for TV, one thing I knew was that our angels would have to be in there," Gaiman said in a statement. We're looking forward to seeing Hamm take on another offbeat role.
