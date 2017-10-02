One Thing That Amazon Has That Netflix Doesn't: An Angel Jon Hamm

In a statement, Gaiman described the show as being in the works for a while, as well as being a vehicle for exploring the angel characters further. "Once we had finished writing Good Omens, back in the dawn of prehistory, Terry Pratchett and I started plotting a sequel...When Good Omens was first published and was snapped up for the first time by Hollywood, Terry and I took joy in introducing our angels into the plot of a movie that was never made. So when, almost thirty years later, I started writing Good Omens for TV, one thing I knew was that our angels would have to be in there," Gaiman said in a statement. We're looking forward to seeing Hamm take on another offbeat role.