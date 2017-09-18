Peggy Olson finally has her Emmy — and Don Draper was there to help her celebrate.
After earning six Emmy nominations for her work as Peggy Olson on Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss won an Emmy Award for The Handmaid's Tale, in which she starred as June (or as she's known in Gilead, Offred). After the awards show was over, Moss and Jon Hamm had a mini Mad Men reunion at Hulu's Emmys after party.
Based on the photo at left, it looks like Hamm couldn't be more thrilled that Moss finally took home an Emmy Award. It's great to see the two are still so close and supportive of each others' endeavors. You can't fake the level of excitement that's consuming Hamm in that photo! Just look at his raised eyebrows and that ear-to-ear grin.
People reports that Moss and O. T. Fagbenle, who played June's husband Luke on the Hulu series, danced to "Hot in Herre" at the after party, too, which is something we'd love to have seen in person.
When Moss accepted the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series, she thanked her Handmaid's Tale cast mates, as well as the show's writers and behind-the-scenes crew. Moss also thanked her family and Margaret Atwood, who wrote the novel the Hulu series was based on.
However, her speech was bleeped when she thanked her mother for teaching her "that you can be kind and a fucking badass." That's wisdom we're happy to share, while we wait on pins and needles to find out where they're taking Offred in that black van.
