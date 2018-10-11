Is All American Just Friday Night Lights For The BLM Generation?

This is a convenient conclusion to come to. All American’s premiere episode seems to set the tone for this within the first few minutes. It opens with Spencer (Ezra) suited up with his Crenshaw teammates in the thick of game. They’re winning, but the festive mood is interrupted by gunshots when a driveby leaves someone injured just outside of the football field gates. Police and ambulance lights quickly replace the high stadium beams in the next few moments, and any hope for a wholesome teen show, where nothing too bad or too real happens, is out the window. It’s clear that football involves a different kind of drama for our Black protagonist. All American is clearly sensitive to the need for more inclusive representation of people from different backgrounds and reflects the broader call for more images of Blackness across various forms of media.