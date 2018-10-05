Because Spencer has the potential to be such a fun character, its likely fans' only complaint will be that All American has the habit of making its leading man too serious. Spencer feels everything. Spencer overthinks everything. Multiple people spend the second episode telling Spencer he can't fix everything for everyone who has ever stepped foot in Crenshaw. Although All American is all about beautiful teens at an impossibly wealthy high school, Spencer tends to forget that fact to spend more time glowering. A time will come where viewers will want to shake Spencer by his shoulders and yell, “This whole thing is a good thing!”