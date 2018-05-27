Other characters in 13 Reasons Why 2.0 have similar revelatory moments, adding a level on truthfulness that wasn’t there before. Take Tony, for example. A large part of the early-in-the-season intrigue is tracking down Jessica’s ex-boyfriend Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn), who ran away from home and is now living on the streets of Oakland. Protagonist Clay Jensen (Dylan Minette) figures this out and asks his BFF Tony, one of the few people of color to whom he regularly speaks, to help him traverse the city. Tony asks, “You thought you would ask your brown friend for help navigating the streets?” All of a sudden, Clay is reeling over whether or not he is racist. and his request was offensive. While Tony was mostly kidding, Clay should be questioning why he jumped to certain conclusions about his Latinx friend.