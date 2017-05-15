After much nail biting (on our part), we now know who is playing Reggie in season 2 of Riverdale — and you've probably seen him before. After the original actor, Ross Butler, left the show to continue his role on Netflix's smash hit 13 Reasons Why, creators decided to replace him with actor and model Charles Melton. Look familiar? That's because you've already seen him on your TV screen as Mr. Wu in the cult series American Horror Story.
TVLine first reported that Melton would be joining the show in the wake of Butler's exit, which could mean big things for the character. Reggie didn't have as big of a role this past season due to Butler's busy schedule.
Advertisement
"We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him nearly as much as we would have liked,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine during the recasting news.
A new actor means a new slate for the show, meaning there's more opportunity for Reggie to shine. Butler is happy to hear it. The 26-year-old posted a video on twitter reacting to the news, thanking the creators of Riverdale for casting another Asian American.
One last little thing... @TheCW @WriterRAS @RapaportCasting @GBerlanti @SarahSoWitty @_MELTON_ @ArchieComics #riverdale #aapi #represent pic.twitter.com/p9KtMEzEQg— Ross Butler (@RossButler) May 13, 2017
"I'm so happy that the CW...they gave me, an Asian American, a chance to play a traditionally caucasian character, Reggie," he says in the short clip. "And in light of recent casting news I am even more excited and more proud that they decided to keep Reggie Asian American. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to the Asian American community."
Given Melton's past on American Horror Story — plus a brief appearance on Glee — there's no doubt in our mind that he'll fit right in with the Riverdale gang. We just wonder what Reggie will get up to this time.
Advertisement