If this is the painstakingly planned way Riverdale unravels a fairly minor mystery like the identity of some random new man in a hat, its handling of a season-spanning, life-altering conundrum like the Black Hood killer seems out of character. Not only did the show very obviously telegraph Svenson was a mega-shady creep — with his weird lair and suspicious photographs — long before he was unmasked as the alleged Black Hood, but it’s not even like he touched a single character’s life beforehand. In fact, we only saw Svenson for two episodes before he was revealed to be a violent criminal mastermind, the likes of whom Riverdale has never seen.