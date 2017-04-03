While the show already incorporates plenty of songs by its fab cast into the season, there may be a day where Riverdale goes full-on Glee. It seems that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is totally down for it. Speaking at WonderCon, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that he would definitely be onboard for a musical episode of the mystery series, especially since the cast already has the chops. He told the WonderCon audience: