Riverdale is a gritty teen drama where it seems everyone has dirty little secrets in their back pocket. One secret that the teens on this drama have no intention of keeping? An ear for music. The characters on Riverdale just so happen to make pretty sweet tunes in between sleuthing for clues about the death of golden boy Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines). There's Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and her Pussycats Val (real-life musician Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield), who are basically bonafide pop stars of Riverdale High. There's also Veronica (Camila Mendes), who proved she had a voice perfect for a Donna Summers cover when she sang with the girl group, and Archie (K.J. Apa) who can't stop, won't stop talking about his songwriting aspirations. Could the series finally put the talents of the musical cast to good use?
While the show already incorporates plenty of songs by its fab cast into the season, there may be a day where Riverdale goes full-on Glee. It seems that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is totally down for it. Speaking at WonderCon, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that he would definitely be onboard for a musical episode of the mystery series, especially since the cast already has the chops. He told the WonderCon audience:
“Everyone’s a great singer on the show. Lili [Reinhart], can sing. [Camila Mendes] can sing. Obviously The Pussycats and Archie. Maybe the only kid who can’t sing is Cole.”
Wait, so Betty can sing? We have yet to hear whether the blonde boasts serious range, but the actress who plays her isn't super shy about her vocal skills. She's actually shared several videos of herself singing online, including the below video of her covering Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."
While there likely won't be a musical episode this season of Riverdale (and good, because we kind of have that murder to solve first) I'm totally ready for an Archie fever dream that turns his life into High School Musical.
