Riverdale is a gritty teen drama where it seems everyone has dirty little secrets in their back pocket. One secret that the teens on this drama have no intention of keeping? An ear for music. The characters on Riverdale just so happen to make pretty sweet tunes in between sleuthing for clues about the death of golden boy Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines). There's Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and her Pussycats Val ( real-life musician Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield), who are basically bonafide pop stars of Riverdale High. There's also Veronica (Camila Mendes), who proved she had a voice perfect for a Donna Summers cover when she sang with the girl group, and Archie (K.J. Apa) who can't stop, won't stop talking about his songwriting aspirations. Could the series finally put the talents of the musical cast to good use?