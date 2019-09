Val is hands-down one of my favorite characters on Riverdale — she's cool, confident, and for sure the most "together" of the entire gang — so naturally I had to semi-stalk the woman who portrays her. My ears are very happy I did. Hayley Law has a SoundCloud page and it's the perfect bonus for fans who couldn't get enough of her too-short duet with Archie. So far the actress — who performs under the name Hayleau — has six tracks available for listening, and they're wildly different from the songs that her character performs on Riverdale. Law's songs are synthy, danceable tracks — no acoustic guitars or earnest John Mayer lyrics here. Law's music is as cool and original as the actress is — and, according to her Twitter, more is coming.