Given the heavy Black Swan vibes I’ve been getting from Betty’s storyline I started to expect that Polly wasn’t even real. Could Polly really just be Betty’s alter-ego? An aspect of her splintering mind that she’s buried and her family is taken careful strides to keep that way? The truth doesn’t end up being that dramatic. With Jughead’s help Betty is able to track Polly down at a Catholic home for wayward girls named Sisters of Quiet Mercy. It’s the sort of place with such strict structure it would make anyone unravel if they weren’t doing so already. It’s never called a mental institution but that’s exactly how it comes across. When Betty sees her older sister the reasons why their parents locked her away become apparent: Polly’s pregnant. Polly explains that she and Jason were going to run away together. They had everything planned, including meeting at a car he hid near some maple syrup sign on the other side of the river. That was until Alice discovered this and had Polly institutionalized. Seeing Betty, Polly tumbles into a frenzy about finally escaping the antiseptic hellhole she finds herself trapped in. Polly seems more than just desperate; she’s manic and even a bit unhinged. For a moment it isn’t hard to believe that Hal and Alice are right about her being mentally unstable. To make things even worse, Polly doesn’t know about Jason’s death. When Betty breaks it to her, Polly cracks.