On January 21, an estimated 200,000 people (according to this Facebook event) will march together in protest and unity for the rights of women. It will be emotional, historical, and incredibly moving. It will bring attention to disputed policies of future president Donald Trump.
I'm referring to the Women's March in Washington D.C. and I want to make sure you're fully prepared — what's a day of passionate protest without a perfect soundtrack to accompany it?
Whether or not you're able to make it there for the big day (here's how you can get involved remotely), who doesn't need an hour's worth of ultimate kick-ass female-driven songs to give them that extra oomph to get through the day? I've got your Beyoncé, your Nina Simone, your Nicki Minaj, and your Shania Twain.
You bring the posters. The playlist is covered.
Advertisement