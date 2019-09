Betty and Veronica have long fought over Archie's heart in the comics upon which Riverdale is based, but The CW show has given K.J. Apa's Archie a love interest far more aligned with who the redheaded hunk is in 2017. Valerie (Hayley Law) didn't have to try particularly hard to snag a smooch from the show's leading man — all she had to do was make sweet music. Val and Archie had been working on songwriting, but their musical connection turned romantic in "Chapter Six: Faster, Pussycats! Kill! Kill!" While the pair didn't perform at the variety show together, Archie can credit the Pussycat with helping make his solo debut the best it could be. (Creepy teacher Ms. Grundy certainly doesn't deserve the credit.) In this deleted scene, Archie and Val share yet another steamy moment in the music room, and it's yet one more reason to ship these two.