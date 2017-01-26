As for Veronica, her sophisticated attitude is a shield. Her father is in prison for a Bernie Madoff-like scheme, and she's friendless in a new town. Veronica only has good intentions when she befriends Betty: being a mean girl in Manhattan didn't stop Veronica's life from falling apart, or her friends from abandoning her the second she lost her fortune. What Veronica wants is a genuine connection. That's not to say that the love triangle Archie Comics is so famous for doesn't exist in Riverdale. It's well-established that both Betty and Veronica have the hots for Archie, and that Archie is intrigued by Veronica. However, while Archie and Veronica do kiss, it's not due to some "bad girl scheming" — at least not on Veronica's part. While playing "Seven Minutes In Heaven" at the behest of cruel head cheerleader Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) Veronica and Archie succumb to a case of teen hormones and share a kiss. Not because Veronica is a scheming seductress, but because, like Archie, she's a teenager who makes mistakes. And it is a mistake on Veronica's end: she instantly feels regret — not exactly how a true "bad girl" would react to kissing the crush of a girl she's known for 24 hours. There's something particularly refreshing about the show giving Betty and Veronica personalities that go deeper than their archetypes. By the end of the episode, Betty and Veronica feel like the two most honest characters on Riverdale. Their established archetypes no longer seem fitting or fair. Instead, they're a reminder of how women — especially young women exploring romance and their sexuality for the first time — are often put in tight boxes. Cheryl wants Veronica to be the vixen who steals Archie. Betty's mom wants her daughter to be a sweet, well-behaved teen. Betty and Veronica just want to get through high school with minimal heartbreak.