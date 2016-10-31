PSA: You Don't Have To Pick A Side In Celebrity Culture

I don't want to wish anyone — no matter how famous—ill-will. I don't want to have arguments with friends about which celebrity (who I've never met in my life) is better. I don't think that anyone needs to trash people simply because you prefer someone else over them.



Life is more complicated than us vs. them — even when it comes to celebrities. It's silly to think that you can judge based on a few tidbits from Page Six. Maybe it's all a reflection of the political world, where we seem to be more divided than ever. Maybe it's just the natural progression of a celebrity culture that once made people choose between Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds. Or maybe it's just us.



"We are encouraged to see celebrities' lives as a marker of our own, one where key events mirror and help us to measure our own existence. From sharing the experience of pregnancy, marriage, and breakup with stars, to seeing them as 'just like us' in the pages of tabloids... I think helps people project personal grievances, losses or triumphs back onto celebrities' own feuds while finding some validation for their own experiences," says Luckett.