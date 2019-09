PSA: You Don't Have To Pick A Side In Celebrity Culture

Look, I'm not claiming to know what happened in the homes or hotel rooms of famous people. I wasn't there when Brad and Jen called it quits. I wasn't in the room with Kim Kardashian in Paris after she finished Facetiming and Snapchatting for the night. But I'm still calling bullshit on this cultural need to pit people against each other.Tell me something: Why do we have to pick a team? Life is all about preferences. But since when did preferences and opinions on celebrities merit the same ride-or-die fan treatment of a baseball team during the playoffs?Apparently, since forever — at least according to Moya Luckett, a New York University professor specializing in film, mass media, and celebrity culture."Picking sides allows some members of the public to feel closer to certain celebrities, to attempt to restore justice and rewrite wrongs," says Luckett in an email interview. She noted that while social media and hashtag outcries are new, there's nothing new about fans choosing sides during a feud. Just go back to the 1950s, when the public was divided after Eddie Fisher left Debbie Reynolds for her BFF Elizabeth Taylor . Whose side were you on: Team Debbie or Team Liz?"I think people pick sides because we are saturated with coverage and it is difficult to remain impartial," says Luckett. "Celebrity culture constitutes so much of the shared gossip around us, and audiences often have strong feelings about celebrities (think: Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Jolie, and the Kardashians) before a feud emerges. Therefore it's inevitable that there will be debate and partisan allegiances emerging, including ways for the public to justify their own gut feelings about a celebrity and their evaluation of their character and ethics."