Selena Gomez Reportedly In Rehab For Mental Health Issues

In August, Selena Gomez announced she was taking a break from performing to deal with depression and anxiety. The singer has spoken before about her issues with mental health, which are related to her struggle with lupus.
Back in January 2014, Gomez went to rehab for "emotional issues." On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that she's in rehab again.
Unconfirmed sources told the magazine that Gomez has been in a Tennessee facility since announcing her break. The 24-year-old star hasn't yet disclosed any plans to return to her music.
Just on Saturday, Gomez was posing with fans at Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, TN. Selenators are hopeful the rare public appearance is a sign that her health is improving.
Refinery29 has reached out to Gomez's representative for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.
