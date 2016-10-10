Selena Gomez Resurfaces In Tennessee & Twitter Is Delighted

If you were considering having lunch at the Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, TN, this weekend, but decided to just make a sandwich instead, boy, are you going to be kicking yourself.
As it happens, the chain restaurant hosted none other than Selena Gomez on Saturday afternoon, sources tell E! News. It was a rare appearance for the pop star, who has been keeping a low profile since announcing she was taking a break to focus on her battle with lupus.
"She enjoyed herself and was there for a late lunch," an eyewitness told E! News. "She couldn't have been more gracious to everyone and to the fans, and was more than happy to take pictures with whoever."
Seriously. Twitter has been flooded with photos of fans posing with Gomez. Did she even have time to eat?
New picture of Selena with a fan in Tennessee yesterday! pic.twitter.com/HV0gjmQ6BR— Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) October 10, 2016
[Full Photo]: Selena with a fan at Texas Roadhouse yesterday! pic.twitter.com/qZAWZbVnvp— Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) October 9, 2016
Gomez's reappearance kicked off the #SelenaIsBackParty hashtag. Is there anyone not rooting for this woman?
Can't explain how happy these pictures make me #SelenaIsBackParty pic.twitter.com/5XCwbxjtXh— Julia 👻 (@Jelenaslipgloss) October 9, 2016
When I saw the pictures and this trend 💜 #SelenaIsBackParty pic.twitter.com/PmkREvTvJh— Selenator (@PickleSelenator) October 8, 2016
She saw she was being recorded and still blew a kiss. A. True. Queen 👑#SelenaIsBackParty pic.twitter.com/m8eWIAkkRp— ❣miss my baby❣ (@selenaIust) October 8, 2016
She's back like the boss she has always been #SelenaIsBackParty pic.twitter.com/EA0RvmmqFa— Christina Leah (@Itsxtinaleah) October 8, 2016
