Selena Gomez Resurfaces In Tennessee & Twitter Is Delighted

If you were considering having lunch at the Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, TN, this weekend, but decided to just make a sandwich instead, boy, are you going to be kicking yourself.As it happens, the chain restaurant hosted none other than Selena Gomez on Saturday afternoon, sources tell E! News . It was a rare appearance for the pop star, who has been keeping a low profile since announcing she was taking a break to focus on her battle with lupus."She enjoyed herself and was there for a late lunch," an eyewitness told E! News. "She couldn't have been more gracious to everyone and to the fans, and was more than happy to take pictures with whoever."Seriously. Twitter has been flooded with photos of fans posing with Gomez. Did she even have time to eat?