Selena Gomez Is In Control Of Her Life

(Un)cover is Refinery29's interactive feature highlighting iconic women in entertainment through video, interviews, fashion, and photography.
Powerful women being vulnerable and finding confidence in that honesty — now that is something to strive for.
Selena Gomez is no stranger to bouncing back and moving forward. She has shattered any inflated rumors about her life and has become a well-respected household name for her work.
Watch as Selena shows a different side than we're all used to seeing in this installment of (Un)Cover.
Advertisement