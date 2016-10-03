Kim Kardashian FaceTimed Rob & Blac Chyna Right Before Robbery

October 2 started out as a pretty standard day for Kim Kardashian: a dizzying swirl of fashion shows and parties in Paris, a few outfit changes and Snapchat sessions, and some quality time with the family.
In the hours leading up to her robbery at gunpoint last night, the reality star accompanied older sister Kourtney to a dinner honoring fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa. Kim shared photos from the event on Snapchat.
She also took time out to check in with her brother Rob and Blac Chyna over FaceTime. At around 2:30 a.m. local time in Paris, she shared a video of herself speaking to the parents-to-be on the day of their baby shower. The video was muted, hence her follow-up note wishing them a happy shower.
Police reports suggest that Kardashian's room was broken into shortly after.
According to People, Kardashian has left Paris on a private jet after speaking to investigators. She is reportedly heading back to the U.S.
